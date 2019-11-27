BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade reaches residence of Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade arrived at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Monday.

Bagade was the Speaker of the previous assembly and officially, he is the Speaker till the next Speaker assumes charge.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Raosaheb Danve, Girish Mahajan and Bhupendra Yadav also arrived at the residence of Fadnavis for the party's core committee meeting.

The Supreme Court today ordered that a floor test will be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27

(ANI)

