BJP MLA opposes CAA, says people should not be divided in name of religion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Opposing the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday said the country should not be divided in the name of religion.

"The country should not be divided in the name of religion. Either you are with or against the Constitution and if you do not follow the Constitution, you should tear it up and throw it away," Tripathi said.

"I come from a village and it is not easy to even make Aadhaar cards. People have to carry papers to the local offices for days," he added.

The MLA said that this is his personal opinion and not related to the party.

Protests have been going on in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The law excludes the Muslims from the list. (ANI)

