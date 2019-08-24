BJP MLA questions Laxman Savadi's induction in Karnataka Cabinet

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's aide and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya on Friday questioned the BJP leadership's decision to induct Laxman Savadi, who was caught watching porn in the Assembly, as a minister in the state Cabinet.

"What was the necessity or urgency to induct him (Laxman Savadi) as a minister even though he lost the election?" he asked.

He said there were many leaders including Belgaum MLA Umesh Katti in the party who deserves to become the minister.

Savadi lost the election to Congress' Mahesh Kumattalli in 2018. Kumattalli is presently disqualified from the Assembly.

In 2012, Savadi and Patil along with J. Krishna Palemar were caught watching a pornographic video clip in Assembly. Later, Savadi said that were watching it for "educational purpose to know more about the rave parties".

Savadi reportedly played a major role in destabilising the coalition government of Congress and JD(S). Savadi is also a close friend of disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi, who also played an important role in destabilising the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Congress and JD(S) are said to be surprised by this decision of the BJP. Not just that, few of the BJP MLAs are also reportedly not happy about this development of including them into the Cabinet.

Renukacharya who is also considered to be an aide of Yedyiruppa was expected to take oath as a minister but the party's senior leadership did not choose him for the job.

It is said that discontent is brewing within the party as many MLAs who were expecting their induction in the Cabinet was not chosen by the party leadership. With Renukacharya openly criticising the party leadership, Chief Minister Yedyiruppa faces an uphill task to handle the dissatisfied legislators. (ANI)

