BJP MLA Vishweshwar Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Speaker's post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Kageri, who represents the Sirsi constituency, was accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders.

The six-time MLA and former Karnataka education minister is likely to get elected unopposed tomorrow.

Kageri will succeed K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned shortly after the BJP won the trust motion in the Assembly on Monday.

He began his political career in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader and was elected to the Assembly for the first time from the Ankola constituency in 1994, which he represented thrice till 2008.

After the delimitation of constituencies in Karnataka, he shifted to Sirsi and won from the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. (ANI)

