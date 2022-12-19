BJP MLAs protest outside Jharkhand Assembly demanding CM Soren's resignation over murder of tribal girl in Sahibganj

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday protested outside the Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of its winter session.

The Opposition has been protesting against the inhumane killing of a 22-year-old tribal woman whose body was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on Saturday evening.

Alleging a "total collapse" of law and order in the state, the opposition party in the state (BJP ) was agitating against the killing of the Paharia tribal girl.

The BJP has alleged "Bangladeshi infiltration and appeasement policy of Hemant Soren government responsible for this".

They have demanded capital punishment for the accused and are also demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Seth, on Sunday as well, took note of the killing and said that the incident was extremely cruel and demanded that the accused should be hanged.

"This is an extremely inhuman act. Killing a primitive tribe Paharia girl and cutting her body in pieces is extreme cruelty. The accused should be hanged till death by handing over the case to a fast-track court," said Seth.

"The killing of the Paharia tribe girl in Sahibganj by Dildar Ansari with an electric saw is an example of the state government's appeasement politics. It is surprising that the Mombati (candle) gang is completely silent on this issue. Silent on murder," he tweeted.

He also took a jibe at the state government and said, "This all is happening in the state due to the appeasement policy of the Hemant government."



Meanwhile, Santhal DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal on that day informed that the probe, in this case, revealed that the victim's husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute.

Police had earlier detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime and identified him as Dildar Ansari.

It is pertinent to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party had already decided to target CM Soren's government over a slew of issues, corruption, law and order, and recruitment policy in the state during its winter session.

The five-day of winter session will conclude on December 23 and is likely to be stormy with the Opposition, led by the BJP.

BJP's chief whip Biranchi Narayan on Saturday said that the party in its legislative party meeting decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam and other issues,

The BJP, in its legislative party meeting, decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam, recruitment policy, which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court, the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and the Sahibganj murder in which a man allegedly chopped his wife into pieces.

He said the party would seek a reply on recruitment policy, which had been ''framed wrongly'' and was scrapped by the Court."

"Due to the flawed planning policy of the government, today the youth of Jharkhand themselves are feeling cheated. Women are continuously being attacked in this government," he said while referring to the case that came into the light on Saturday in which a tribal woman was killed and chopped into pieces by her husband.

"Recently, cow smugglers had crushed and killed the woman constable Sandhya Topno with a car. Law and order is deteriorating in the state. The 1932 Khatiyan, which is a scam of the government, will be exposed. Besides all these issues, the government will have to reply on mining scam,'' Narayan said. (ANI)

