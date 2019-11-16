BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

"BJP feels that all the deaths took place in Telangana recently during the RTC agitation are all 'state-sponsored murders'. People are watching it and this is the beginning of the fall of TRS in Telangana," Ramchander Rao told ANI.

At least five striking TSRTC workers have committed suicide since they went on a protest demanding pay hike among others on October 5.

The BJP leader said, "Day before yesterday, two RTC workers committed suicide. One of the persons has mentioned in his suicide note that the Chief Minister is responsible for his death."

He demanded that a case of abetment for commit suicide be registered against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "I ask the police -- have you registered a case of abetment to commit suicide against the Chief Minister? No," he said.

Rao rejected the TRS leaders' allegations that the BJP was provoking the TSRTC workers to continue their strike.

He also alleged that the ruling TRS has increased defections in the state. (ANI)

