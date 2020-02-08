BJP mocking my temple visit, tweets Kejriwal after Manoj Tiwari said CM impured Hanuman idol

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that BJP has been making fun of his visit to Hanuman Temple even as BJP's Manoj Tiwari said the deity got impure by Delhi Chief Minister removing his shoes and carrying a garland with the same hand.

"Ever since I chanted Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, the BJP people are constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to Hanuman Temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by my visit. What kind of politics is this?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," he said.

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal offered prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday.

Meanwhile, mocking the Chief Minister over the remarks, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said this is what happens when a fake devotee goes to offer prayers at a temple.

Tiwari said, "Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke, ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain." (Did Arvind Kejriwal go there to offer prayers or impure the Lord Hanuman? He removed his shoes and held a garland for the deity in the same hand. This happens only when a fake devotee offers prayers. I asked the priest. He told me Lord Hanuman was repeatedly bathed).

Kejriwal, along with family members, cast vote at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area on Saturday.

A sitting MLA, Kejriwal is contesting against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal from the New Delhi constituency.

"I appeal to all, especially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that the people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time," he said while interacting with the media after exercising his franchise. (ANI)

