Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh speaking to media in Kolkata on Monday.
BJP MP Arjun Singh injured after falling on ground during protest: Police

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:55 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh on Monday claimed that the violence in Barrackpore on Sunday (Sept 1) was not spontaneous and had been planned.
Addressing a press conference here, Gyanwant Singh said: "It (protest) can't be spontaneous, it was planned. The way police, including its commissioner was attacked, it shows it was planned. The Police Commissioner himself was leading the force yesterday and the mob was being led by BJP MP Arjun Singh."
The senior police official said that over 50 arms, 300 bombs were recovered from the site of the protest on Sunday.
Singh had claimed that he sustained injuries during baton-charge by the police when he was holding a protest against TMC whose workers allegedly vandalised his car and attacked him on Sunday.
"Arjun Singh got injured perhaps because he fell and hit his head. Over 150 criminals arrested, 50 arms and 300 bombs recovered from Jagatdal by Commissioner (Barrackpore Police Commissionerate)," said Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh.
He also said that somebody standing on the roof of Singh's house in Jagadtal had targetted the police who were there to pacify his supporters.
The police were in the process of identifying troublemakers and action will be taken against them, the ADG said.
On Sunday, Singh alleged that he was attacked during a protest against Trinamool Congress workers who were trying to 'capture' one the BJP offices. He was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and was later admitted to a hospital.
BJP on Monday observed a 12-hour-long bandh in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency against the alleged attack on the BJP lawmaker. At least 25 BJP workers sustained injuries in a clash with TMC workers yesterday.
Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited BJP MP Singh at a hospital here. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:54 IST

