BJP MP Bhupender Yadav hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his 'anti-quota' comments on BJP, RSS

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Monday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments that the BJP and the RSS are against reservation and progress of Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Other Backward Castes in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of lying. The decision which was reviewed by the Supreme Court was the Congress government's decision made in Uttarakhand in 2012. Congress should look within themselves."

"As per the Constitution, there are reservations for SC/ST and OBC and 10 per cent for poor. This has not been touched. Today in Parliament, when Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot brought this issue then despite the central government not having any part in the decision of the Supreme Court, has decided that it will analyze the decision," he said.

"But the Congress has to decide whether this boycott of the House today was done on the decision of their government in Uttarakhand in 2012," he added.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right, in connection with a case concerning the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government. (ANI)

