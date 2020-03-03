BJP MP gives notice in RS over 'irresponsible' media coverage during Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 pertaining to the issue of "violent abuse" on the social media platforms and "irresponsible coverage" in the media in the wake of North-East Delhi violence.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma also gave a suspension of work notice on the same issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra, along with a couple of leaders from Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and CPI have also moved a notice to discuss the same issue under rule 267.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the North-East Delhi violence last week. (ANI)

