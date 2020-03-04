BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over atrocities against Dalits, tribals

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'increasing atrocities against Dalits and tribals in various parts of the country'.

The second half of Parliament's Budget Session resumed on March 2.

The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses, had witnessed protests over the CAA.

The Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 3. (ANI)

