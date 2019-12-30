BJP MP hits back after Prashant Kishor demands more seats in next Bihar assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): BJP and JD(U) should contest elections on an equal number of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh said on Monday, a day after JDU vice president Prashant Kishor demanded more seats for the party.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP in alliance and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election together. They fought the 2010 Assembly elections together but fell out of the alliance later.

Speaking to ANI here, Singh called Kishor's statement as "confusing" and "unsuitable" and asked to avoid making such statement in public.

"Every next step is decided as per the latest situation and rules," Singh said, referring to the equal number of seats fought by the two parties in the last general elections.

Allies JD(U) and BJP had contested 17 seats each in the 2019 Lok Sabha election while remaining six seats (out of total 40) were given to the third ally Ramvilas Paswan's LJP.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Sunday, Kishor demanded more seats for JD(U), saying that the party is running the government which is being supported by the BJP.

"Nitish Kumar was and is in the role of an elder brother in Bihar. JDU is in the government and Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister. The basis of seat-sharing between JD(U) and BJP would be that of 2004 and 2009 elections," Prashant Kishor said.

To this, the BJP MP said that old formula should not be implemented in the next polls and the seats should be divided on the basis of seats fought in the last general election.

"To what extent is it right to make the old seat-sharing formula a basis? We had 22 MPs and came to the second position on seven more seats so our claim was to be on 29 seats but we gave them an equal number of seats. Why should not that formula be implemented in the next election?" he said.

Singh also questioned Kishor's statement in public and said that he should first consult with Nitish Kumar on such issues.

Assembly elections are expected to take place in the last quarter of 2020. (ANI)

