BJP MP Mahendra Solanki accuses Congress of 'killing MLA Manohar Utwal'

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki on Sunday accuses of Congress government of 'killing' Manohar Utwal, who died of brain haemorrhage and said the time has to take "revenge" against atrocities of Kamal Nath and his dalals (agents).

"They give notices regarding houses of BJP workers in Gaulipura. When Manohar Utwal went there to stop the action, then he was treated very badly. He could not tolerate this. He sacrificed his life while fighting for village, poor, labourer and Dalits," Solanki said while addressing people at a rally here in support of BJP candidate Manoj Utwal, son of Manohar Utwal.

"He did not die of disease but the Congress government killed him in a planned way. Time has come to take revenge against atrocities of Kamal Nath and his dalals (agents) in 15 months," he said.



On January 30 this year, Manohar Untwal passed away after a prolonged illness. The MLA was admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to brain haemorrhage.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

