BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo)
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari terms Kejriwal's decision to implement 'odd-even' scheme a gimmick

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider his move to roll out 'odd-even' again in November this year in the national capital and termed the scheme as "a gimmick."
In the letter, Tiwari stated that the decision had been taken without proper thought and had created many problems for Delhites the last time it was implemented.
"This is merely a gimmick to divert the attention of Delhites from core issues as your government has failed to deliver," Tiwari said.
"It is a deep insult to the law-abiding common citizens who follow traffic rules and get their vehicular pollution checked on time, they have to drive to office, drop their kids to school and much more," he said.
The BJP MP from North East Delhi further said it is disheartening to see that AAP government finds only private vehicles as the biggest source of air pollution even as there is no scientific study to support the same.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tiwari said, "As a matter of fact, air pollution in Delhi has reduced by 25 per cent with the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways in Delhi, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari."
He said that the two expressways keep out nearly 60 per cent heavy commercial vehicles from Delhi roads, considerably reducing traffic congestion as well as pollution.
Critiquing the Delhi government, he said that the decision to stick to 'odd-even' scheme speaks volumes of its inability to come up with any scientific and reasonable measure to fight air pollution.
"Instead of adding to the Public Transport and making it slick and efficient, which you could have done by adding the promised new bus fleet of 5000 to the existing 3000 buses right now, the ideal status should be 20000 buses to have a robust transport system," Tiwari said.

Continuing his attack on the Delhi government, Tiwari said, "You have again showed us that you have done nothing to do but to make a mockery of the needs of the people, your administration has introduced only 25 buses while its efficiency has always remained doubtful, it gives you another avenue of Publicity and use of taxpayers money towards a torrent of advertisements. I am asking you to declare the amount you have been spending on these."
The BJP MP further said that implementing odd-even scheme in haste is nothing but a publicity stunt. He urged Kejriwal to rethink the decision and advised that the Delhi government should show some resolve to at least strengthen the DTC fleet with Electric and CNG buses.
The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Kejriwal announced on Friday.
The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:22 IST

Odd-even scheme in Delhi by Kejriwal govt is a 'political...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that the announcement of the odd-even scheme by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "political gimmick" as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:17 IST

Amit Shah's call for Hindi as national language triggers row

New Delhi (India) September 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as it's national language on Saturday triggered a row when some opposition leaders trained guns on him demanding to reconsider his appeal as it "poses a danger to the national unity".

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:11 IST

Air Force Record Office completes 80 years

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Air Force Record Office (AFRO) on Saturday celebrated its 80th anniversary of formation with ceremonial fervour at Subroto Park here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:23 IST

Lucknow: CM Yogi, other ministers to take part in a leadership...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with a few ministers from his Cabinet, will attend a leadership development program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here tomorrow, according to sources in the party on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:20 IST

India to offer 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a major step to boost relations with Asean countries and increase people-to-people ties, the Government has decided to offer 1,000 Ph.D. fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:19 IST

Karnataka: 5-foot-long rat snake rescued from police station

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A five-foot-long rat snake was on Saturday rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:16 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Priyanka

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to discuss the Congress government's initiatives in the state and prevailing economic situation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:11 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 'Seva Saptah Karyakram' to mark...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated 'Seva Saptah Karyakram' to mark 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Jai Ram Thakur thanks Centre for allotting land for state guest house

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday thanked the Centre for granting land for the construction of state guest house in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:25 IST

'Shocked', no FM has made such 'insulting remark' on inflation, says Cong

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday termed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on inflation as "shocking" and accused the BJP-led government of lacking a "vision" to put the country's economy back on track.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:17 IST

Sanjay Jaiswal appointed Bihar BJP chief, Satish Poonia to head Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The BJP on Saturday appointed its lawmaker and chief whip in Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, as the President of its Bihar unit while it decided to give the reigns of party affairs in Rajasthan to a young face by appointing Amber MLA Satish Poonia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Bihar: Scuffle breaks out between lawyer, DTO over vehicle...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between an advocate and the District Transport Officer (DTO) near Muzaffarpur court complex over the checking of the vehicle documents.

Read More
iocl