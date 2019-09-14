BJP MP Manoj Tiwari terms Kejriwal's decision to implement 'odd-even' scheme a gimmick

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider his move to roll out 'odd-even' again in November this year in the national capital and termed the scheme as "a gimmick."

In the letter, Tiwari stated that the decision had been taken without proper thought and had created many problems for Delhites the last time it was implemented.

"This is merely a gimmick to divert the attention of Delhites from core issues as your government has failed to deliver," Tiwari said.

"It is a deep insult to the law-abiding common citizens who follow traffic rules and get their vehicular pollution checked on time, they have to drive to office, drop their kids to school and much more," he said.

The BJP MP from North East Delhi further said it is disheartening to see that AAP government finds only private vehicles as the biggest source of air pollution even as there is no scientific study to support the same.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tiwari said, "As a matter of fact, air pollution in Delhi has reduced by 25 per cent with the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways in Delhi, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari."

He said that the two expressways keep out nearly 60 per cent heavy commercial vehicles from Delhi roads, considerably reducing traffic congestion as well as pollution.

Critiquing the Delhi government, he said that the decision to stick to 'odd-even' scheme speaks volumes of its inability to come up with any scientific and reasonable measure to fight air pollution.

"Instead of adding to the Public Transport and making it slick and efficient, which you could have done by adding the promised new bus fleet of 5000 to the existing 3000 buses right now, the ideal status should be 20000 buses to have a robust transport system," Tiwari said.



Continuing his attack on the Delhi government, Tiwari said, "You have again showed us that you have done nothing to do but to make a mockery of the needs of the people, your administration has introduced only 25 buses while its efficiency has always remained doubtful, it gives you another avenue of Publicity and use of taxpayers money towards a torrent of advertisements. I am asking you to declare the amount you have been spending on these."

The BJP MP further said that implementing odd-even scheme in haste is nothing but a publicity stunt. He urged Kejriwal to rethink the decision and advised that the Delhi government should show some resolve to at least strengthen the DTC fleet with Electric and CNG buses.

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Kejriwal announced on Friday.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)