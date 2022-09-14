BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri claims hundred makeshift portacabin schools being run by AAP govt in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Raising questions on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's education model, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Tuesday claimed that around a hundred makeshift portacabin schools are being run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in different parts of the national capital.

This came after the reports of students in a Delhi government-run school are made to study in makeshift portacabins even as humidity in the city spikes with no respite from the heat.

The Government Girls Senior Secondary School in South-East Delhi's Molarband near Delhi-Faridabad border has no basic facilities for students.

Students are studying in makeshift portacabins in Molarband area due to the delay in the construction of the new school, the video of which went viral on social media. Now questions are being raised on the school education model of the Kejriwal government.



Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri said, "This was the situation even much before. In some posh areas like Greater Kailash, Ashok Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, etc only 40-50 such schools where the number of children is very less they kept the buildings in good condition. Around hundred makeshift portacabin schools are being run by the Kejriwal government in different parts of Delhi. Kejriwal did a big scam in the name of schools."

"I myself went to this school in Molarband. If one visits the schools in Bhati Mines, Aya Nagar, or Deoli, he will find hundreds of children studying in a section. The windows of schools in Tughlakabad are in dilapidated condition. The money is only being spent on advertising. People who praise Delhi's education model, their children do not study in government schools," he said.

The BJP MP alleged that Chief Minister Kejriwal tells lies and leaves a false impression of Delhi's schools while campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He said, "Kejriwal in Gujarat said that such a system has been made in Delhi that children of IAS/IPS officers and daily wagers study together. It is completely false. Nobody will find such a school,"



Bidhuri said no permanent arrangements could not be made in eight years of the Kejriwal government. "Kejriwal had promised 500 schools will be built in Delhi. I will leave politics if Kejriwal can name 20 such schools," he said.

The BJP MP said Kejriwal's education model is that only the number of children in private schools is increasing because the condition of government schools is not good. (ANI)