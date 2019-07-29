BJP MP seeks quota in private sector for SCs, STs, OBCs

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP MP Heena Gavit on Monday demanded reservation for the people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in private sector.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gavit said the private sector was expanding in the country in a big way and investment was coming under the Make in India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre.

She said the government had also given reservation of 10 per cent to economically backward sections among the general category people.

Gavit, who has been elected from Nandurbar constituency in Maharashtra, which is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, said that people belonging to weaker sections were getting skilled under the initiatives of the government in the tribal areas.

She, however, claimed that the lack of reservation for these sections in the private sector was in a way causing injustice to them.

"I urge the government to provide for reservation to the youths belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs in the private sector," she said. (ANI)

