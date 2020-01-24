BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje mislead people over CAA: Malappuram police

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Malappuram district police chief Abdul Kareem on Thursday confirmed that a case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje for "misleading" and spreading "incorrect information" over the new citizenship law.

"A case has been registered based on Article 153(a), IPC 120, Section 34 IPC... She had misled and had spread incorrect information," he said while speaking to ANI.

The official also said that the BJP MP also destroyed the communal harmony and claimed: "the problem of water shortage was existing even before the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed."

A complaint was filed against Karandlaje, after she tweeted saying, "Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019. #SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFUL from God's Own Country!?."

Responding to the claims made by the police, Shobha Karandlaje said that she tweeted in accordance with the information provided by the sources on the issue fo water crisis.

"I have tweeted according to the information by a source, Our Seva Bharati team had supplied water to the people of the particular place. Why cannot the government do it? Let them book the case," she said while speaking to ANI.

According to the police, the area was facing severe water crisis for the last few months and people nearby colony were using the borewell water of a private person.

The person had stopped pumping water after he was warned by Kerala state electricity board that it will be disconnected if he uses this for agricultural purposes. Sevabharathi people put a post on social media and the MP tweeted it. (ANI)

