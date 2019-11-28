BJP MP Vikas Mahatme brings bill against anti-defection law in RS

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): BJP MP Vikas Mahatme on Wednesday brought a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha against anti-defection law saying that it overrides the fundamental rights of citizens.

"I've brought a Private Member Bill in the Rajya Sabha against anti-defection law which was brought in 1985. The purpose of the anti-defection law was that MPs and MLAs used to go from one party to another in a day. It should not happen, so the law was brought. But this law overrides our fundamental rights," Mahatme told ANI.

"Because of the anti-defection law, if my thoughts and views are different from the bill (in question) and not in the line with the party, they will remove me. So it overrides our fundamental rights given by the Constitution," he added.

Mahatme further said that anti-defection law should be applicable only when there is a no confidence motion or a constitutional amendment

For routine bills, the MPs should be able to express their views fully, he added. (ANI)

