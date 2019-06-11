BJP MP Virendra Kumar (File Image)
BJP MP Virendra Kumar (File Image)

BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:17 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Virendra Kumar, a seventh time BJP MP from Tikamgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh and a former Union Minister, has been chosen to be the Protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
Usually, the senior-most member of the House is chosen as protem Speaker whose job is to oversee the oath taking by the newly-elected members and the election of a regular Speaker of the house.
Kumar is likely to be administered the oath of office at the Rashtapati Bhavan on April 17, the day the newly-elected Lok Sabha commences its first session. On the first two day, the new MPs will take oath. The Election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.
Kumar was elected to 11th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and became the member of Standing Committee on Labour and Welfare. Later he was re-elected to the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha continuously. He had served as member and Chairmen of various committees.
He was also the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs between September, 2017 and May, 2019.
The Election for the Speaker will be held on June 19.
Kumar, who holds a Ph 0D in Child Labor, had started his political career in 1977 when he became the Convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (A.B.V.P.), District Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
Kumar was also associated with RSS since childhood and served a prison sentence of 16 months under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in protest against the imposition of Emergency.
Kumar was also the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Ministry of Minority Affairs between September 2017 to May 2019. (ANI)

