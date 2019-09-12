BJP MP YS Chowdary slams 100 days of Reddy's governance as 'mere vindictive'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP, YS Chowdary has slammed the first 100 days of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP's governance in Andhra Pradesh as "mere vindictive" and not focused on development.

He said that cancelling all projects by the state government is not correct.

"If any corrupt practices are found, concerned persons can be punished but hampering entire project is not good for development, " stated Chowdary.

While speaking on the Polavaram Project, he said that the previous TDP government had wasted much time.

"Present government is going for retendering, although Centre is objecting. YSRCP government is claiming to save Rs 500 crore on the Polavaram project through reverse tendering, but it is not at all possible. The government is acting without any thought," he said. (ANI)

