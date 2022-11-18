BJP MP's house vandalized in Hyderabad allegedly by TRS workers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): The family members of Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, have been attacked and his house vandalized, allegedly by the workers of Telugu Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Friday, according to a statement from the office of MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Dharmapuri wrote, "TRS goons attacked my house in Hyderabad on the orders of KCR, KTR, K Kavita. They were breaking things in the house, creating chaos and threatening my mother! TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus".

It is alleged that the TRS workers have damaged the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri after he made remarks on the MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla on Thursday at a press conference. Notably, yesterday in a Press Conference, the BJP MP attacked the TRS MLA and Daughter of Telangana's CM, K Kavita and said that she has got an offer from the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to switch sides and join congress.



Dharmapuri in the said Press Conference also mentioned KCR as the "Silly CM in the entire country!!".

The exchange of words between K Kavita, Dharmapuri, CM KCR and his son KTR has been going on for a long. In yesterday's statement, Dharmapuri questioned KTR over his statement of the BJP trying to lure his sister and asked, "KTR, what should we do after buying Kavita?? We are not a party that is running a business to get Kavita!!".

In her statement about the remark of Dharmapuri, K Kavitha said that he has done nothing for Nizamabad and that she would compete against him from wherever he will run for the election.

Meanwhile, the workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi allegedly attacked the Banjara Hills situated residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri. During the time of the attack, the BJP MP was in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, the BJP MP has been vocal about the policies of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government and has attacked him on several occasions over his policies and governance. (ANI)

