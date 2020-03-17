BJP MPs prefer 'Namaste' over hand shake at Parliamentary party meet

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The impact of coronavirus was witnessed at the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday with leaders greeting each other with 'namaste' instead of shaking hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted others with Namaste. During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised doctors and officials who are working to combat the spread of the disease. He asked the MPs to visit their respective constituencies and spread awareness about the precautions that needed to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also gave a presentation on coronavirus during the meeting.

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar arrived for the meeting bearing a cap with 'Karo Na Handshake-Karo Namaste' written on it.

The leaders were allowed to enter the meeting room after undergoing thermal screening.

The second part of the budget session of the Parliament is underway and is scheduled to continue till April 3. However, several MPs have demanded curtailment of the session in the wake of the outbreak.

Thermal screenings of officials, security persons and media persons is also being done on the entry gates of Parliament premises. (ANI)