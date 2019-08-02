BJP MPs protest outside Parliament over 'tense' situation in WB

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP MP Rupa Ganguly and other party MPs from West Bengal on Friday held a protest outside the Parliament over the 'tense' situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "Even in today's date, the situation in West Bengal is still very tense. During the Panchayat elections, lakhs of people were not allowed to vote. The people have taken to the streets demanding the right to exercise their vote."

"We request Mamata Banerjee to stop atrocities on the common people in Bengal, she has been leading many movements since decades but she still does not know how to rule a state," she added.

Protesters held placards with slogans such as 'Stop Women torture in Bengal', 'Stop atrocities on BJP workers in Bengal', and raised slogans of 'We want democracy in West Bengal' and 'Mamata government, go back' in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises.

MPs of Left parties also protested in the Parliament against amendments in labour laws and against the ruling government practising 'corporate appeasement'.

"They have removed all fines for the employers, instead they have introduced penalties for the employees. This is a fully pro-corporate government which only cares for them without giving a thought about the workers and farmers," said T K Rangarajan, CPI (M) MP from Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

