BJP MPs to have dinner at residences of ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MPs taking part in the orientation programme here will have dinner at the residences of Union Ministers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

In a unique initiative, the party has divided its MPs into groups of 20-25 MPs for personal interaction with the ministers over dinner.

"We are dividing MPs into a group of 20-25. They will go to the residences of various ministers and have dinner in smaller groups and there will be a personal interaction. The Prime Minister has suggested that this system should continue in the future so that interactions with ministers continue and MPs will be able to understand the thought process in the government," Joshi told reporters here.

The move is also expected to bring about greater synergy between the party and the government.

Joshi said the modalities of future meetings will be worked out in consultation with the party chief.

"A general direction has been given by the Prime Minister. We will work out details on this in the near future. Groups will also be worked out. Whether it will be once a month or more, we will work it out," he said.

Joshi also recalled Modi telling party MPs that they should work on projects that serve the society and people such as tree plantation, rainwater harvesting and providing tuition for students from weaker sections.

He said the Prime Minister has in party forums laid emphasis on MPs working to see that government schemes reach the last person.

"They have been given some targets like planting five plants in one booth. Emphasis has also been laid on water conservation," Joshi said.

Joshi said the party was working out details of programmes to give effect to the suggestions.

Answering a query, he said attendance of party MPs in parliament has improved.

The two-day orientation programme - Abhyas Varg - for party MPs is being held at the Parliament Library Building coinciding with the first session of 17th Lok Sabha. The session, which was extended, is slated to conclude on Wednesday. The party has about 130 newly-elected MPs.

Arrangements had been made for breakfast, lunch and evening tea at the venue of the meeting. (ANI)

