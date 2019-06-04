RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday. Photo/ANI
RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday. Photo/ANI

BJP must be ready for 'dhokha no. 2' from Nitish Kumar: Upendra Kushwaha

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 19:11 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar and warned the BJP that it should remain prepared for "dhokha no 2" (deception) from its ally (Nitish Kumar).
"I want to tell the BJP, Nitish Kumar is known for disrespecting public mandate. Deceiving public and alliance partners is his old habit. So BJP must be ready for 'dhoka no. 2.' It has been said about him 'aisa koi saga nahi jinko Nitish ji ne thaga nahi.' These words will become reality in few days due to his actions," Kushwaha said while addressing a press conference here.
Terming the attitude shown by Nitish Kumar and his party JDU after the election results as "laughable", the RLSP leader said, "He (Nitish Kumar) is saying that we will not join the Union Council of Ministers. People were dressed up. They were ready with bouquet and sweets and when things did not materialise, they are saying that we will not join the ministry."
He was addressing the press conference after a meeting with party officials to assess the results of Lok Sabha polls.
Alleging conspiracy by the top BJP leadership, he said, "The top leadership of the BJP conspired, misled the people of the country by sidelining the issues of people's concern and fighting the election on non-issues. Such things influenced the innocent people of India and they voted for him."
Kushwaha also accused the media of supporting the ruling party.
"When we tried to discuss the issues of the general public, it was not given primacy by the media," he said adding that he and his party colleagues are shocked but not demotivated about the results.
Kushwaha urged the Union Government and the state government to fulfil the expectations of people.
Questioning the selection of judges for Supreme Court and High Court, he said, "Judges are appointed in SC and HC through the backdoor. A mechanism for the transparent examination should be created in this regard."
RLSP did not win a single seat in Bihar in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in the state while Congress was able to win one seat. (ANI)

iocl