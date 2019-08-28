BJP must not fall into Pakistan's trap: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that BJP must not fall into a trap laid by Pakistan where it has mischievously used Rahul Gandhi's name to rake up its Kashmir agenda in United Nations.

"The ruling party must not fall into a trap set up by Pakistan where it mischievously dragged the name of Rahul Gandhi pertaining to Kashmir issue. We must understand their propaganda machinery. If the ruling party falls into their trap they are going to strengthen their agenda," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi's grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had taught a lesson to Pakistan in 1971. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was forced to sign the Shimla Agreement. Today also, Pakistan is not able to convince the United Nations on the Kashmir issue as the framework for bilateral resolution of problems between India and Pakistan was written into the Simla Agreement of 1972 and was reiterated in the Lahore Declaration of 1999 while Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister," Chowdhry added.

His remarks came after Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday said she has a written a letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate on Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has noted that people are dying in Jammu Kashmir.

Last week, Gandhi was sent back from Srinagar airport when he reached there along with a delegation of opposition leaders to take stock of the situation after the abrogation of article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

