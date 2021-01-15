BJP names 4 candidates for biennial UP Legislative Council polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the names of four candidates for the upcoming biennial polls for the 12 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, which will fall vacant later this month.

"The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved the names of Swatantra Dev Singh, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Laxman Prasad Acharya and Arvind Kumar Sharma as candidates for the upcoming biennial election for Legislative Council in UP," read a release issued by the BJP today.

Swatantra Dev Singh is the President of the UP unit of BJP and Dr Dinesh Sharma is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.



According to the Election Commission of India, the term of 12 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is expiring on January 30, 2021.

The polling for the 12 seats will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done one hour after the completion of polls.

Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of the same will be held on January 19. The withdrawal of names can be done till January 21. (ANI)

