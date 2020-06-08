New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The BJP on Monday announced the names of Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections.
The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)
BJP names Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti as candidates from Karnataka for RS polls
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:27 IST
