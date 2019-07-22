BJP national General Secretary hits out at KCR for announcing Rs 10 lakh scheme for Chintamadaka village families

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh to each of 2,000 families residing in his native Chintamadaka village.

"KCR is speaking like a Sarpanch and offering special schemes like Rs 10 lakh to each family in Chintamadaka village. All the people of Telangana be should benefit not only those in one village," said Rao.

Rao further said, "In Telangana TRS and Congress merged together, citing BJP had no future here. TRS and Congress ideology is to see that there is no opposition in the state."

"KCR is chief minister for all the mandals and districts in Telangana. But he is speaking like a Sarpanch and offering special schemes like 10 lakhs to each family in Chintamadaka village. There are only 630 residences in this village. We are not against this scheme but we demand that the Rs 10 lakhs scheme should be given to all the families in the state. This is not democratic. Earlier TRS party opposed what the Congress government had done and now it is doing the same."

Rao added, "The Municipal Act - 2019 which was passed by the TRS Government does not have future. This act is against the 74th amendment of the Constitution. There are many contradictions in this act. TRS Government is not implementing the central schemes and on the other hand, it is constructing new Secretariat with Rs 600 crores."

"TRS party have no future in Telangana. Before replacing TRS party BJP will replace Congress in Telangana. BJP is a real alternative to the TRS Government. We are getting ready for elections in the coming days in the state," he said.

Hanumanth Rao, Former MP and Senior Congress leader said, "Congress knows how to fight against the government, we have not merged other party MLAs into our party earlier. Congress will fight against the TRS party and will come to power soon. If we do not have the number will approach public. BJP and TRS will not succeed in the future. (ANI)

