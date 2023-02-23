BJP-NDPP will maintain growth momentum, empower women, says Himanta Sarma in Nagaland public meeting

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 23 (ANI): Urging people to vote for NDPP-BJP alliance candidates in the assembly elections to help maintain the growth momentum in the Nagaland, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed confidence that women candidates of the alliance will win the polls to create history in the state.

Addressing an election meeting for NDPP candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Western Angami, Sarma said Nagaland has not elected a women MLA so far to the state assembly and the ruling alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is keen that legislators also play a key role in the development journey of the state as legislators.

"So many years have gone by, but till today we do not have a woman legislator in the Nagaland Assembly. However, this time a historical decision has been taken. Time has come where we not talk only of gender equality and women empowerment but give responsibility to our women legislators to lead the destiny of the state in the days to come," Sarma said.

Nagaland will go to the polls on February 27 along with Meghalaya. Tripura went to the polls on February 16. The results of assembly polls in three states will be declared on March 2.

Sarma said history will be created on March 2 and people will vote for the ruling alliance to make Nagaland a strong state.



He said that Prime Minister will address a rally in the state on Friday to reiterate the strong commitment to the development of Nagaland and to appeal for support for the NDPP-BJP alliance.

Neiphiu Rio said that women have been tickets based on demand from the grassroots.

He expressed confidence that BJP-NDPP will win with a thumping majority.

Salhuotuonuo Kruse said the alliance of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP alliance is getting a lot of support and added that the elections will ensure gender equality and women empowerment.

She shared her vision for infrastructure development, women empowerment, skill development to improve the quality of life of the people. (ANI)

