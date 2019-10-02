BJP never followed principles of Gandhi, says Akhilesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to make great leaders their own despite never having followed them or their principles.

"BJP and its leaders have never walked on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and have never spoken the truth. They believe in violence and still, they are celebrating Gandhi's birth anniversary today. They want to lay claim over great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Lohia among others, it is nothing but a facade," Yadav told reporters here.

He made this statement while responding to a question about Samajwadi Party's boycott of UP assembly's special session called by Yogi government to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, the SP leader paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by garlanding the statue of the great leader at Hazratganj here.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Yadav said, "Today it is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The path of truth and non-violence shown by him is followed by people around the world, it is important for us to do the same. Compassion is also important." (ANI)

