Sudhanshu Trivedi (File photo)

BJP nominates Sudhanshu Trivedi as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by poll from UP

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
Trivedi will file his nomination from the BJP legislature party office in Lucknow.
The BJP leader, a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, has been working for the party for a long time.
He came in touch with Rajnath Singh when the latter became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Trivedi was also an advisor to Singh when he took over as BJP president.
He was a part of the 4-member committee which was responsible for the campaign during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
The polling for the Rajya Sabha seat will take place on October 16. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:46 IST

