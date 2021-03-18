BJP not able to buy AAP MLAs, that's why bringing bill to curtail powers of Delhi govt : Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "curtail the powers" of the elected government in the national capital through the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

"The Centre has brought in a law that says 'Delhi government means Lieutenant Governor'. If this happens, where will the CM go? Do elections, votes do not mean anything? It is a fraud with the people," Kejriwal said while participating in a protest by AAM MLAs, MPs, Councillors at the Jantar Mantar against the bill.

Slamming the central government, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, "Earlier all files would go to LG, but in 2018, the Supreme Court ordered that no file would go to the LG as there is an elected government in Delhi that has the powers. Now, the Centre has specified in the amended law to send all files to the LG. They (BJP) do not believe in the Supreme Court or the Constitution."



"The Centre was not able to do horse-trading in Delhi and is not able to buy the AAP MLAs. They have amended the law to decrease the power of the elected government in Delhi.

"This is cheating with the people," he added.

He further said: "If they want people to vote for them, BJP would have worked for the benefit of people."

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

"In order to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, a Bill, namely, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks, inter alia, to clarify the expression 'Government', which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions," reads the excerpt of the bill. (ANI)

