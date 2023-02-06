BJP on back foot in Tripura: TMC's Shashi Panja

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister from West Bengal Shashi Panja on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it is on "back foot" in Tripura.

"BJP is in backfoot today. They changed their CM in the state 1 year ahead of the elections. This gave a message that no work was done in four years. BJP has done nothing for the youth or teachers in the state," Shashi Panja said while speaking to ANI.

However, the BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura's Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

She further said that TMC's manifesto for the state assembly polls states that several development works including roads, colleges, hospitals and water supply will be done in Tripura.

"Dalits, SCs and STs have been suffering in the country for a long time. Today's TMC manifesto clearly states that several development works including roads, colleges, hospitals and water supply will be done in Tripura," Panja further said.

She also exuded confidence in winning the elections.

"The third victory of TMC in West Bengal in 2021 proves that under the Mamata Banerjee government, good works for the welfare of the people are being done. We believe in inclusive growth and want good governance in Tripura as well like in West Bengal," she added.

TMC on Sunday released the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections a fortnight before the polls with a key promise to provide two lakh jobs in five years.

The party promised 50,000 jobs in the first year itself.



The TMC said all existing government vacancies would be fulfilled and startup incubators would be set up in the eight districts of the state.

According to its manifesto, the party would give Rs 1,000 per month to one lakh unemployed youths, including to the 10,323 school teachers who lost their jobs in 2017 due to faulty recruitment if it comes to power.

Besides, the party's key promises include, an additional secretariat in North Tripura to manage affairs of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers, 2,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the implementation of several schemes already operational in West Bengal.

In its 42-point manifesto TMC, the TMC has promised collateral-free loans with low-interest rates under a student credit card scheme.

The party has also promised an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities between grades four and eight, a skill university, and free tablets for students in public colleges.

TMC is in full mood to spread its influence beyond West Bengal and is mulling over giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and are contesting the polls in Mamata Banerjee's face.

On the other hand, the BJP is also gearing up for the polls, with Chief Minister Manik Saha conducting a door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

Saha held a door-to-door campaign in Goalabasti and Masterpara (Gita Mandir) in Agartala on Sunday ahead of the Tripura assembly elections on February 16.

The minister visited the area, met the local people, and urged them to vote in the election.

The elections for 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state are slated to be held on February 17. (ANI)

