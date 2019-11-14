BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections.

According to party sources, the top leadership, including BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, have given their go-ahead for fielding the disqualified MLAs from their erstwhile seats.

The decision was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting held today, in which senior state leaders were also present.

The by-polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 5.

While the party is open to the prospects of fielding all the disqualified MLA for the upcoming by-polls, party sources also said that the legislators are free to look at various political alternatives.

Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar welcomed the order of the Supreme Court in the matter and said that this would help restore the rights of the legislators.

"The apex court has read severe strictures against the then speaker's function during the entire episode. It can be as an exceeding of their Constitution brief by the Speaker as if he is not accountable the constitution," Chandrashekhar said.

"To prevent the disqualified MLAs from contesting election Congress has used the Speaker to bar them for five years. The SC has protected their rights and stated that they have the right to go to the people and seek their mandate. I am confident they will come back as legislators," he added.

Chandrashekhar also said that the BJP was open to all those who are against the dynastic and corrupt government of the JD(S) and Congress.

"We want to deliver good governance and if there are MLAs who want to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's vision and mission of creating development and prosperity for Kannadigas, they are welcome to join the party," he said.

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary BY Vijayendra, said that the final decision on disqualified MLAs contesting the by-polls will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kateel in consultation with party chief Amit Shah today.

"They will take the appropriate decision. They will take final decision today. We are confident that BJP will get an absolute majority," he said.

In the Karnataka elections, BJP had emerged as the largest party with 105 seats but failed to secure a majority in the 225-members assembly. The party is expecting that the by-polls on the 17 seats will boost their tally in the state.

The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by Kumaraswamy fell in July this year following a series of resignations from MLAs paving way for the BJP which was the single largest party to form the government in Karnataka. (ANI)

