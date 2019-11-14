Representative image
Representative image

BJP open to fielding all 17 disqualified MLAs for upcoming Karnataka by-polls

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to contest elections.
According to party sources, the top leadership, including BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, have given their go-ahead for fielding the disqualified MLAs from their erstwhile seats.
The decision was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting held today, in which senior state leaders were also present.
The by-polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 5.
While the party is open to the prospects of fielding all the disqualified MLA for the upcoming by-polls, party sources also said that the legislators are free to look at various political alternatives.
Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar welcomed the order of the Supreme Court in the matter and said that this would help restore the rights of the legislators.
"The apex court has read severe strictures against the then speaker's function during the entire episode. It can be as an exceeding of their Constitution brief by the Speaker as if he is not accountable the constitution," Chandrashekhar said.
"To prevent the disqualified MLAs from contesting election Congress has used the Speaker to bar them for five years. The SC has protected their rights and stated that they have the right to go to the people and seek their mandate. I am confident they will come back as legislators," he added.
Chandrashekhar also said that the BJP was open to all those who are against the dynastic and corrupt government of the JD(S) and Congress.
"We want to deliver good governance and if there are MLAs who want to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's vision and mission of creating development and prosperity for Kannadigas, they are welcome to join the party," he said.
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary BY Vijayendra, said that the final decision on disqualified MLAs contesting the by-polls will be taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kateel in consultation with party chief Amit Shah today.
"They will take the appropriate decision. They will take final decision today. We are confident that BJP will get an absolute majority," he said.
In the Karnataka elections, BJP had emerged as the largest party with 105 seats but failed to secure a majority in the 225-members assembly. The party is expecting that the by-polls on the 17 seats will boost their tally in the state.
The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by Kumaraswamy fell in July this year following a series of resignations from MLAs paving way for the BJP which was the single largest party to form the government in Karnataka. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 06:01 IST

SC to pronounce verdict in Rafale review petitions today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today will pronounce its judgment on a batch of petitions seeking review of its 2018 order which gave clean chit to Narendra Modi-led government on a plea seeking investigation into alleged irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jet

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:49 IST

SC to deliver verdict on Sabarimala review petitions today

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 : The Supreme Court is slated to announce the verdict on the batch of review petition against its order concerning the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:35 IST

Rajasthan: ED attaches assets worth Rs 52.21 cr in bank fraud case

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 52.21 crores belonging M/s Vikas WSP ltd., Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and its directors B.D. Agarwal and Bimla Devi in a bank fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:52 IST

Nilam Sawhney appointed as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Nilam Sawhney as Chief Secretary of the State.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:33 IST

Odisha: Three rape cases registered in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Three separate rape cases were registered at Bangriposi, Rasgobindpur, and Karanjia here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man held for sexually abusing his minor granddaughter

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 3-year-old grand-daughter in Bhairavapatnam village, Mandavalli Mandal here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:01 IST

Vadodara: 17-yr-old makes remote control operated plane models

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A 17-year-old who has failed in all subjects in his class X examination has made as many as 35 lightweight indigenous plane models operated by Remote Control (RC), proving that talent cannot be judged only on the basis of certificates.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:35 IST

JP Nadda holds meeting with senior leaders on Delhi Legislative...

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:18 IST

PMLA Act amended allowing people to give address different from...

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has amended the prevention of the Money-Laundering Act allowing persons who have used their Aadhaar as KYC to provide their current address (different from the one mentioned in their Aadhaar Card) on self-declaration basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:16 IST

KCR govt wants to privatise TSRTC: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The BJP has alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state is "hell-bent" on declaring Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as a loss-making corporation for "privatising" it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:30 IST

India, US tri-services disaster relief exercise kicks off in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The maiden India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' between India and the United States has kicked off in the port city here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:55 IST

Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on Nov 15, hold meeting with party...

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on November 15 and will hold meetings with party leaders and booth level workers in the state.

Read More
iocl