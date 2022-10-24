BJP opens new office in Shimla ahead of Himachal polls

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls slated for next month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its new office in Shimla on Sunday.

The new BJP Shimla mandal office on the Mall Road was inaugurated by senior BJP leader Ganesh Dutt.

Dutt exuded confidence about BJP coming back to power in Himachal Pradesh. He also expressed confidence over the victory of BJP candidate Sanjay Sood from the Shimla Urban seat.



Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Dutt said, "BJP will definitely win this (Shimla Urban) seat and we will form a strong government in the state. Congress has no agenda to contest elections and their tales of corruption are well known."

Sanjay Sood, a 57-year-old tea-seller by profession, has been given BJP's ticket for Shimla Urban constituency. He filed his nomination on Friday and kick-started his poll campaign from here on Saturday.



He has been grabbing the eyeballs in the hill resort ever since he was given a ticket by the BJP. Sood has been the part of BJP since 1980 and has served in Mandal, Zila and also as a counsellor of Shimla city.

The BJP released the first list of 62 candidates on Wednesday. The state has 68 assembly seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the previous assembly polls while Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)

