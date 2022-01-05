BJP organisation in Bengal in bad shape, Nadda seems to have no interest in it: Saugata Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): Reacting to news of Union Minister Shantanu Thakur leaving Whatsapp group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit, Trinamool Congress leader and MP Saugata Roy remarked that the BJP organisation in the state is in a 'bad shape', adding that it will scatter into pieces since the party's National President JP Nadda seems to have no interest in the matter.

"The organisation of BJP in Bengal is in a bad state. Earlier, there was Dilip Ghosh, who used to say anything. Leaders from Delhi took care of the organisation here in Bengal before the assembly polls this year. But it was changed and a new party president, Sukanta Majumdar was brought. He has no experience as an MLA or MP. JP Nadda seems to have no interest in BJP's organisation in West Bengal since there are elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also visiting these states. The ones who took care of the party's state unit have disappeared. It will shatter into pieces," Thakur told ANI.

He remarked that many leaders from Trinamool Congress who had come to BJP had re-joined TMC yet again, including Krishna Kalyani, Vishwajeet Das, Sabyasachi Datta, Rajib Banerjee.

"Mukul Roy also returned back. He was the one who had brought a lot of leaders to BJP," he added.



Roy said that the BJP's state unit is divided into different groups of leaders in the state assembly, old BJP leaders, turncoats from TMC and a group of leaders from party organisation.

"Suvendu Adhikari wants to show that he is the biggest BJP leader in the state. But the people in organisation do not feel so," he added.

Sparking speculations, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur left the West Bengal BJP WhatsApp group on Monday. Thakur is the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon and holds the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The BJP leadership no longer needs the Matua community. I will soon reveal why have I left the WhatsApp group." He said he will announce later whether he will leave the ministry.

Thakur is also the Sanghadhipati, All India Matua Mahasangha and is one of the most influential leaders of the politically-crucial Matua community of West Bengal. (ANI)

