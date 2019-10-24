BJP Parliamentary Board authorises Amit Shah to take decisions on Maharashtra, Haryana

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP Parliamentary Board, which met here on Thursday evening after the party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana, has authorised party chief Amit Shah to make all decisions regarding the two states.

Sources said Shah has been authorised to appoint party observers for the two states. They said the BJP-led government will be formed in both the states and the two chief ministers - Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana - will continue on their posts.

Though the BJP has got lesser number of seats in the two states as compared to 2014 elections, the party has created history. It will be the first time that Maharashtra will have the BJP chief minister for the second successive term in office.

The BJP is short of six seats for a majority in Haryana. It is in a position to form the government with the support of independents and other parties.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the board. (ANI)