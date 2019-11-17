Representative image
BJP Parliamentary Executive meeting held in Parliament building

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee meeting concluded on Sunday at Parliament library building a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session.
This comes after the all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today has concluded.
On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.
It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term. (ANI)

