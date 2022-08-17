BJP Parliamentary board revamp: Shivraj Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari out, Yediyurappa, Sonowal in

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): In a major organizational rejig the BJP has dropped Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its Parliamentary Board, the party's top decision-making body.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been included in the revamped parliamentary party board, which now has many new faces.

As per a notice, Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal and K Laxman are the new additions.

The Board will be headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, and comprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a notification.

More details to follow. (ANI)