BJP people posing as bankers, post office workers visiting homes for CAA, NRC documents: Banerjee

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that BJP workers disguised as bankers and post office workers are visiting houses in the state, asking for documents required for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) without the state government's approval.

"I have seen a report that in Habra. 15 BJP workers went to a jewellery shop and asked for documents required for CAA or NRC. Who are they and who gave them this authority? Do not give any papers to anyone if they come to your house," Banerjee said here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister alleged that the banks and post offices are doing surveys without taking BJP's name.

"Banks and post offices are doing surveys without taking BJP's name. They are going house to house. No one should give information. Without the state government's approval, they cannot do this," Banerjee said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had carried out a march against CAA and NRC in Durgapur.

The TMC supremo had earlier urged the people of the state to not show documents.

"Do not show them any documents. If they ask you to submit your Aadhaar card or details about your family, do not give it to them, until and unless I tell you directly," Banerjee had said in a rally against CAA, NRC, and National Population Register (NPR) in Nadia.

Banerjee has been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR for over a month. She has held several programmes and marches in the state. (ANI)