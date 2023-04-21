BJP plans 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency as PM Modi's Mann ki Baat turns 100 on April 30

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): As the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" to be aired on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency across the country.

To make it special, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put together a plan in place. The party assigned constituencies to Union Ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The MPs have been advised to be in their parliamentary constituencies.

"The party is looking to organise 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency- right from the mandal and booth level," a senior party office bearer told ANI.

Top party leaders including national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those leaders who will participate in various programmes on the day.



The central government will release Rs 100 coins to mark the special occasion.

According to a release of the Ministry of Finance, "The coin of one hundred rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat."

The programme was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014.

Prime Minister's unique and direct communication with the citizens through Radio, Mann Ki Baat has completed 98 Episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on Industries like Khadi, Indian Toy Industry, Startups in Health, AYUSH, Space etc. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. (ANI)