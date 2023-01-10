BJP plans big for Bengal, to kickstart 'Jansampark Abhiyan' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party, which put up a tough fight against TMC in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in its bid to present a better show has devised starting a massive public reach-out campaign ahead of the General elections next year.

The BJP, in this process, will kickstart a 'Jansampark Abhiyan' under which all leaders and workers of the party will meet the public and propagate the achievements of the Centre while also seeking feedback from the people on the government's performance. The BJP will put forth the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, sources said.

Aiming to increase its seats in the WB Lok Sabha polls, the party is working to mend all the shortcomings of Bengal Mandal and booth level.

"Along with this, in view of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP will also start a public relations campaign in March-April. Its preparations and planning are going on now," sources said.

According to the top sources of the party, the BJP is working to restructure all the committees of the Bengal divisional district booth level.



The party will hold a state executive meeting in the state on January 21 in which further plans of the party will be discussed and finalised.

"Currently, work is underway at the basic structure in the organisation to fill in the gaps," they said.

Various Union Ministers have been given the job of staying in the Lok Sabha constituencies under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana of the party. The Union Ministers include Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Pankaj Chaudhary, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. All of them have been allotted nearly 4 Lok Sabha seats where they visit and conduct meetings.

"They collect information from the ground. The first round of visits has been completed, its second phase would begin soon which would continue till the Lok Sabha elections," sources said.

"JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit West Bengal in the coming days. However, a final decision has not been taken on the matter. The party is serious regarding the West Bengal elections and is working on the weak points of the party," they added.

The biggest upset in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 was seen in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won only two seats in 2014, won 18 seats in a spectacular performance. At the same time, the ruling Trinamool Congress suffered huge losses. TMC, which won 34 out of 42 seats in 2014, got only 22 seats. (ANI)

