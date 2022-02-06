BJP plans to develop Krishna Janmabhoomi as part of cultural nationalism, Congress says it's a non-issue

By Joymala Bagchi

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), February 6 (ANI): The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, a major pilgrimage place in Mathura, has turned into a political issue for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll scheduled for February 10 in the constituency.

While the ruling BJP claims that following Kashi Model, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple will become an international tourism spot, Congress says that the temple has already been built in a proper manner and requires no change.

Shrikant Sharma, the State's Energy Minister told ANI that the BJP government is working on cultural nationalism.

"We waited for 500 years for Ram mandir. Then Kashi Vishwanath corridor happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on the Kashi Model, our government is committed to all-round development of Braj Chaurasi Kos. The development of Braj as a religious and cultural centre is our priority. If it won't happen now, then when?" Sharma asked.



"Since 2014, UP has seen lots of changes, be it Garib Kalyan Yojana, toilets, Awas Yojana or electricity. We are working on common needs for common man," he added.

BJP government is also eyeing the temple as a source of economic development due to expected visits of tourists from across the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that after Ayodhya and Varanasi, the temples in Mathura-Vrindavan are next in line.

However, Congress has said that this issue is "absolutely non-prevalent".

Pradeep Mathur, Congress candidate said, "In Mathura and Vrindavan, the temple issue is absolutely non-prevalent. We already have a beautiful Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple stretch in a vast area. They (BJP) want to raise this issue because everything else failed. They think, by creating an issue they can win over but this issue was turned down by the people."

"People are eyeing the Yamuna pollution, employment, development along with peace and tranquillity," says the Congress candidate who lost in 2017 after winning in 2002, 2007 and 2012.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. In Phase 1, 58 assembly constituencies will go for polling. (ANI)

