BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance releases manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): With a week to go for the Assembly elections in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance released a joint manifesto for the elections scheduled to be held on February 20.



Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the importance of a stable government with Punjab being the "sensitive border state".

"Punjab is a very sensitive border state & it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable," he said.

