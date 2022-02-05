BJP, PM Modi changed the culture of Indian politics: Nadda

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday said political parties make false promises to charm people but unlike them, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the culture of Indian politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Konch, Nadda said, "Five years ago our daughters were scared of stepping out of the house after 7 pm. The life of people had become difficult. Today, an international airport is coming up here. The new saga of development is being written and projects are being done one after the other."

"Political parties come during polls, seek votes and say things to charm people. They forget things they said in the past and go ahead with fresh promises. Other political parties say that they are going to do this, going to do that. But it is BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who changed the culture of India's politics. It is only us (BJP) who delivered. We do what we say. If we are saying that we will do this then it will be definitely done," added the BJP president.



Earlier on Friday, Nadda held a public meeting in Gorakhpur where he levelled serious allegations against former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that he gave protection to terrorism and "kidnapping industry" during his tenure in office.

"During its tenure, Samajwadi Party gave protection to Mafia and terrorism. There was a bomb blast in Gorakhpur at Gol Ghar on May 22, 2007. The blast was executed by Pakistan-sponsored terror organisation Indian Mujahidin and a Bangladeshi terror organization. UP Police could not catch them, NIA caught them. Two accused were arrested. Akhilesh Yadav tried to withdraw the case as a Chief Minister against the blast accused. Akhilesh government was a kidnapping industry. Akhilesh government was a government of goons and Mafia. Women were not safe here at that time, whereas now they are completely safe," Nadda said at the public meeting in Gorakhpur.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

