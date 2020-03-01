BJP polarised Delhi polls but AAP won as it focused on basic issues: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to polarise the environment in the Delhi Assembly elections but the Aam Aadmi Party were able to secure a majority as they focused on basic issues. He called on his party and cadre to replicate the AAP model in the next Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

"In the Delhi polls, BJP tried to polarise the environment. It was very difficult for the AAP to win but they got a majority because they focused on water, electricity, health and education," Patel said at an NCP convention here.

Speaking in the context of BMC polls, Patel added, "AAP has given good facilities in the government hospitals in Delhi, just like private hospitals. Similarly, they have raised the standards of government schools. If we do the same thing here in Mumbai then it will be good for us."

Patel further said that after independence, no such violence has occurred in Delhi that took place a few days ago. People know who is behind this violence, he said on the recent violence in the national capital.

The former Union Minister said that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is the USP of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra.

"In this (MVA) alliance, Sharad Pawar is the USP. This alliance happened only because of Pawar. He has done a big job by bringing the parties together," Patel said while lauding his role.

He further said that NCP will never support CAA, NPR and NRC.

"Many leaders like Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others have different points of view on CAA, NPR and NRC and many different statements were given. But we will never support these issues and even Sharad Pawar is of the same view," Patel said. (ANI)

