BJP prepared to contest 117 assembly seats in Punjab: B L Santhosh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national organisational secretary B L Santhosh on Friday chaired a high-powered meeting with leaders of the party's Punjab unit to streamline a roadmap for the upcoming state assembly polls.

The meeting was held at BJP Punjab headquarters in Chandigarh.

B L Santhosh said that the party will contest 117 seats and form the next government in 2022 .

Claiming that the BJP was the biggest organisation and had the vision and commitment to further the interests of its country, Santhosh said, "we will dispense justice to Punjab."



Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the party will address the power crisis and provide affordable electricity to the citizens of the state if comes to power.

"Power, health and schools will be our mission. People are facing dire consequences due to the huge economic burden of expensive electricity bills," Sharma stated.



The vice president of the party Sodan Singh said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had failed miserably in governing and was responsible for the rampant corruption.

The other senior leader Dushyant Guatum in Incharge of Punjab BJP said that the BJP workers have worked to give relief to the people in the corona pandemic and the people of the state are astute to understand that only BJP will and can keep the interests of the people primary. (ANI)

