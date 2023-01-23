BJP prepares mega plan to reach out to minorities ahead of 2024 polls, party to start Scooter Yatra in minority-dominated seats

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): With just 397 days left for the general elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party is making all out efforts to win the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive time. After PM Narendra Modi urged the participants at the National Executive meeting to connect with people and not worry about votes, the party's Minority Morcha plans to start a minority-centric programme to connect with minority voters, especially Muslims, at the grass-root level.

After PM Modi issued directions at the BJP National Executive meeting to reach out to minorities, the party has started making plans to woo them. BJP has identified 60 Muslim-majority Lok Sabha constituencies where 5,000 minority members in each constituency will be connected with the party.

National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said, "The 'Muslim Outreach Programme' has already started but PM Modi after reviewing the programme has advised us, that there is a need to intensify it."

He said that the party needs to reach out to people coming from different sections of society, Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra Muslims, street vendors, small businessmen, educated people, doctors, engineers, Sufis etc.

"Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha has planned that we will connect the minority community with us on a large scale and reach out to them because the Prime Minister has strictly said that without worrying about the vote, we have to connect with the people, listen to their problems and give them the plans of the government," Jamal Siddiqui told ANI, adding that information has to be spread to the people about the benefits of government's schemes.

"For this, we have identified 60 Lok Sabha constituencies, dominated by Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and other minority communities. About 5000 people from different sections in those constituencies, which are Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra Muslims, Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers or other business classes, will be connected with BJP," he added.

As per BJP Minority Morcha's national president, the party will conduct a 'Scooter Yatra', believed to be conceptualised by PM Modi, with the connected 5000 like-minded members in each constituency to reach grassroots voters.

"Our effort is that under the leadership of PM Modi, India should be united and ideal (EK Bharat Shrestha Bharat). In the party's 'Scooter Yatra' Bharatiya Janata Party's workers, supporters, and people who admire PM Modi, will be included and we will reach every class by scooter. This outreach programme will be concluded with a 'Sneh Sammelan'," Siddiqui told ANI.

After the Sneh Sammelan, the party's booth and Panna committee will start the work of verification of the constituencies of those 5000 active minority workers. There are 60-70 per cent minority votes in the constituencies and the party will discuss the shortcomings in the selected constituencies and will make a strategy to erode the shortcomings.

Apart from the outreach programme, Sufi conferences have also been planned in all 60 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, BJP Minority Morcha national president said, "Sufi ideology is an example of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb but Congress has weakened it and Congress has done the work of giving strength to the terrorist separatist ideology. If we talk about Kashmir, the maximum number of Sufis used to be in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress did the work of ending it. If Sufiyan was strong, there would have been no terrorism there. Sufiyana ideology is linked to Indian culture. The Prime Minister has emphasized that Sufi ideology should be linked."

"After connecting 5000 members from each of the 60 parliamentary constituencies, the BJP Minority Morcha has decided to hold a big convention, with a gathering of over 3 lakh people, in Delhi after four months i.e. in April or May, which is likely to be addressed by PM Modi," Siddiqui said.

Jamal Siddiqui said that the National Executive meeting of the BJP Minority Morcha may be held in Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan on February 1-2, the place is yet to be decided.

"A to-do list has been made for the National Executive meeting of Minority Morcha, it will be discussed. There will be a consideration and will be approved followed by implementation," he added. (ANI)