BJP preparing 'young team' to lead Karnataka's development journey in next 25 years: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): With an aim to give the leadership of the state's development to the young generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing a "young team" in Karnataka who will lead the state's progress journey in the next 25 years contributing to the vision of developed India.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while interacting with the Karnataka BJP workers virtually.

Notably, the BJP gave chances to over 50 new faces in its list of 224 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, resulting in the denial of tickets to some senior leaders of the party including Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and others who ultimately quit the party and joined the Congress to get the ticket.

PM Modi, during his interaction with the BJP workers, highlighted the difference between the BJP and other parties.

"The biggest difference between the BJP and other parties is of approach. The BJP is working on the roadmap of development of India in the next 25 years. Our rivals' agenda is to grab power, our agenda is to make the country developed in 25 years and make it free from poverty and promote the youth's capabilities. The BJP is making a young team in Karnataka to give leadership to the development journey of the state in the next 25 years. It is our effort to make numerous global hubs in Karnataka like Bengaluru," he said.

Responding to a question on the meaning of 'double-engine government' by a party worker, the Prime Minister said that it refers to the fast pace of development.

"The meaning of double-engine government is the double speed of development. Where there are BJP's double-engine governments, it has been an experience that the poor welfare schemes are implemented with pace. There are some states which change the name of the schemes," he said.

PM Modi said that he will physically visit Karnataka to join the BJP's election campaign in a few days.

"I will visit Karnataka in a couple of days to receive the blessings of the people of the state. BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. This shows people's confidence in BJP," he said.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)